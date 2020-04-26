Gerald ‘Jerry' Wolterman
CHARLES CITY -- Gerald “Jerry” Wolterman, 91, of Charles City, died Wednesday, April 22. Due to the pandemic, no funeral will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life is will be held in the future. Burial will be in St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery in Fairfax, Minn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immaculate Conception Catholic School Fund. Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 S. Main St., Charles City, IA 50616 is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.hauserfh.com.

