Gerald “Jerry” L. Hauge

BELMOND-Gerald “Jerry” L. Hauge, 76 of Belmond, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Dave DeKuiper officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Sunday.

Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa, 50423, 641-444-3248