Gerald J. Hinkel

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Avenue, Nora Springs, IA 50458. A Celebration of his Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Moose Lodge, 22 4th St. SW, Mason City, IA. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Mankato, MN at a future date.