Gerald “Gus” Frascht
Charles City - Gerald “Gus” Frascht, of Charles City, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the 9th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Reverend Gary Mayer officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City.
Visitation will be at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 with a Scripture Service beginning at 6:45 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour before the funeral Mass at the church on Wednesday.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
