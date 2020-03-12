GERALD D. THOMPSON
FOREST CITY – Gerald “Jerry” D. Thompson, 81, of Forest City, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Concord Care Center in Garner.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Missouri Valley, Iowa at a later date.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the Forest City Ambulance Service. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 641-923-2841, www.cataldofuneralhome.com.
