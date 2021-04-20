 Skip to main content
Gerald D. "Jerry" Cory
Gerald D. "Jerry" Cory

Gerald D. "Jerry" Cory

MASON CITY - Gerald D. "Jerry" Cory, 87, of Mason City, died Sunday, April 18, 2021 in Mason City.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30am Friday, April 23, 2021 at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City with the Rev. Neil Manternach, Celebrant.

Visitation with public viewing will be held Thursday evening, April 22, 2021, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, from 5:00pm until 7:00 pm.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City. (641)423-2372.

ColonialChapels.com

