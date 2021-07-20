Gerald Allen Madsen

CLEAR LAKE-Gerald Allen Madsen, 74, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Rockwell Community Nursing Home in Rockwell.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, IA. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.