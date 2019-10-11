{{featured_button_text}}

Georgina Hock

Georgina Hock, 82, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Algona died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Algona with Monsignor Kenneth Seifried presiding. Burial will be in the St. Thomas Cemetery in Manson. Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Oakcrest Funeral Services in Algona. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.

