Georgia M. Jacobson
Georgia M. Jacobson

RAKE - A Celebration of Life visitation for Georgia May Jacobson, 91, of Rake where the family will greet friends will be held Saturday, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Zion Lutheran Church in Rake. Social distancing practices will be followed and the family requests that attendees please wear masks. Georgia died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Lake Mills Care Center at the age of 91.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.

