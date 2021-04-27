 Skip to main content
NORTHWOOD-George Kesler, 95, of Northwood passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood.

Arrangements are pending with Conner Colonial Chapel.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.

