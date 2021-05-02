George Kesler

NORTHWOOD-George Kesler, 96, of Northwood passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood.

A private family service will be held Monday, May 3, 2021 with Rev. Rob Lanphere of the Northwood United Methodist Church officiating. George will be laid to rest at Sunset Rest Cemetery beside his wife, Joanne.

Livestream of the services will be found here 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021: https://www.facebook.com/HoganBremerMooreColonialChapel/

Visitation and public viewing will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA 50459.

The family suggests memorials be directed to The United Methodist Church, Northwood, IA.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.