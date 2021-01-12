George E. Schuler

DOWS-George E. Schuler, 87 of Dows passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Funeral services for George Schuler will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Morgan Bradford United Methodist Church, 569 100th Street in Dows with Reverend Erling Shultz officiating. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 15, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Dows Community Center, 119 East Ellsworth in Dows.

Due to current regulations, face masks are required and social distancing measures are encouraged.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 119 East Ellsworth, Dows, Iowa 50071, 515-532-2233