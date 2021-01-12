George E. Schuler
DOWS-George E. Schuler, 87 of Dows passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.
Funeral services for George Schuler will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Morgan Bradford United Methodist Church, 569 100th Street in Dows with Reverend Erling Shultz officiating. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 15, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Dows Community Center, 119 East Ellsworth in Dows.
Due to current regulations, face masks are required and social distancing measures are encouraged.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 119 East Ellsworth, Dows, Iowa 50071, 515-532-2233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.