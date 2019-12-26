George Arthur Laubscher
George Arthur Laubscher

MASON CITY - George Arthur Laubscher, 87, died Monday, Dec. 23, at Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City. An inurnment will take place in the spring at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City. Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

