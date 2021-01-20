Genevieve M. Hoeppner
BUFFALO CENTER - A private family funeral service for Genevieve M. Hoeppner, 96, of Buffalo Center will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, at the First Presbyterian Church in Lakota. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, at the First Presbyterian Church in Lakota. Social distancing practices will be followed and masks are required at the visitation. Both the funeral and graveside service will be live-streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services' Facebook Page. Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.
