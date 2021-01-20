 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Genevieve M. Hoeppner
0 comments

Genevieve M. Hoeppner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Genevieve M. Hoeppner

BUFFALO CENTER - A private family funeral service for Genevieve M. Hoeppner, 96, of Buffalo Center will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, at the First Presbyterian Church in Lakota. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, at the First Presbyterian Church in Lakota. Social distancing practices will be followed and masks are required at the visitation. Both the funeral and graveside service will be live-streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services' Facebook Page. Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News