Genevieve "Gen" Larkin

Belmond - Genevieve "Gen" Larkin, age 85, of Belmond, IA, died Monday, November 4, 2019, at Belmond, IA.

Funeral services are tentatively Friday, November 8, 2019, 10:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Belmond. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Visitation is tentatively set for 5-7 PM Thursday at Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond and will continue one hour prior to the services at the church Friday. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

