Genevieve "Gen" C. Larkin

Belmond, Iowa - Genevieve "Gen" C. Larkin, age 85, of Belmond, IA, most recently a resident of the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond, died, Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

