Genevieve E. Turner

BELMOND, IOWA - Genevieve E. Turner, 90, of Belmond, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

A joint graveside service for Ralph Turner and Genevieve Turner will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Belmond Cemetery, Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

A joint visitation for Ralph and Genevieve will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248.

