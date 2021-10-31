Geneva Florence (Brazel) Patterson
Geneva Florence (Brazel) Patterson, 103, passed away October 29, 2021, at the Manly Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Northwood United Methodist Church with Pastor Robert Lanphere officiating. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Sunset Rest Cemetery, Northwood.
Schroeder Funeral Homes, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.