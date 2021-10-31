 Skip to main content
Geneva Florence (Brazel) Patterson

Geneva Florence (Brazel) Patterson, 103, passed away October 29, 2021, at the Manly Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Northwood United Methodist Church with Pastor Robert Lanphere officiating. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Sunset Rest Cemetery, Northwood.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

