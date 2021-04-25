 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gene Gary Beeman
0 comments

Gene Gary Beeman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gene Gary Beeman

CLEAR LAKE-Gene Gary Beeman, 79, of Fertile, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Per Gene's wishes, his body has been cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Resumes Giving Johnson And Johnson Vaccine With Warning

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News