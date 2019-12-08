{{featured_button_text}}
ROCKFORD --- Gene Arnold Ostendorf, 91, of Rockford, died Thursday, Dec. 5, at Concord Care Center in Garner. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time. Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, IA 50468 641-756-3311, www.Fullertonfh.com

