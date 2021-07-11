Gene A. Nelson
LAKE MILLS-Gene A. Nelson, 69, of Lake Mills, died Friday, July 9, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
A Memorial service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 201 Franke St., Joice, with Pastor Bill Peters officiating. Inurnment will follow in Sion Lutheran Cemetery.
Gene's family will greet relatives and friends Monday evening, July 12, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. S, Northwood. Visitation will resume one hour prior to Gene's service at the church on Tuesday.
Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. S., Northwood. (641)324-1543. ColonialChapels.com
