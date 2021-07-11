 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gene A. Nelson
0 comments

Gene A. Nelson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gene A. Nelson

LAKE MILLS-Gene A. Nelson, 69, of Lake Mills, died Friday, July 9, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Memorial service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 201 Franke St., Joice, with Pastor Bill Peters officiating. Inurnment will follow in Sion Lutheran Cemetery.

Gene's family will greet relatives and friends Monday evening, July 12, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. S, Northwood. Visitation will resume one hour prior to Gene's service at the church on Tuesday.

Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. S., Northwood. (641)324-1543. ColonialChapels.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California fires advance as heat wave covers West

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News