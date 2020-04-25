Gary Riden
Gary Riden

Gary Riden

Gary Riden, 68, of Charles City, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from natural causes.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Hansen officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Facebook page at 6:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 28, 2020. A celebration of life for the public will be held at a later date with inurnment at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

