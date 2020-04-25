Gary Riden

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Hansen officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Facebook page at 6:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 28, 2020. A celebration of life for the public will be held at a later date with inurnment at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.