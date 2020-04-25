Gary Riden
Gary Riden, 68, of Charles City, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from natural causes.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Hansen officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Facebook page at 6:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 28, 2020. A celebration of life for the public will be held at a later date with inurnment at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.