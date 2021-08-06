Gary R. Maben
GARNER-Gary R. Maben, 82, of Garner passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Concord Care Center in Garner.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner. Inurnment will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.
The family suggests memorials to the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School Greenhouse or Art Department in memory of Gary. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841
