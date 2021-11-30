Gary R. Hejlik
BRITT-Gary R. Hejlik, 79, of Britt passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at his home in rural Britt surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Gary Hejlik will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 2343 Navy Avenue in Duncan with Father Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.
Visitation for Gary Hejlik will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with an FCSLA Catholic Workman Rosary beginning at 3:30 PM and a Scriptural Wake Service beginning at 7:00 PM.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839
