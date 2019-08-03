Gary Olson
BRITT, IOWA - Gary Olson, 62, of Britt passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.
Memorial services for Gary Olson will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Britt Christian Reformed Church - At The Crossroads Ministries, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt, with Pastor Joel DeBoer officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the Britt Christian Reformed Church - At The Crossroads Ministries, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839
