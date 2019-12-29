MASON CITY – Gary Neal True, 71, of Osage, formerly of Mason City, died Thursday, Dec. 26, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus, in Rochester, Minn. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St., Mason City, with Rev. Kenneth Gehling officiating.; inurnment at Rock Grove Township Cemetery, rural Nora Springs, at a later date. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home 641-423-2372; ColonialChapels.com.