Gary Neal True
0 comments

Gary Neal True

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY – Gary Neal True, 71, of Osage, formerly of Mason City, died Thursday, Dec. 26, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus, in Rochester, Minn. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St., Mason City, with Rev. Kenneth Gehling officiating.; inurnment at Rock Grove Township Cemetery, rural Nora Springs, at a later date. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home 641-423-2372; ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary True as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News