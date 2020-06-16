Gary Lee Martin
CLARION, IOWA - Gary Lee Martin, 73, of Clarion passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Graveside services for Gary Martin will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Those who attend are invited to bring a lawn chair, and will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Home. 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525.

515-532-2233

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
