Gary Lee Christiansen
MASON CITY-Gary Lee Christiansen, 76, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at his home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m, at the funeral home on Saturday. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401, (641)423-0924, majorericksonfuneralhome.com
