Gary L. Zimmerman
Clear Lake - Gary L. Zimmerman, 75, of Clear Lake passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
A celebration of Gary's life will be held at a later date.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, IA 50428. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com
