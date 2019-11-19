{{featured_button_text}}

Gary L. Zimmerman

Clear Lake - Gary L. Zimmerman, 75, of Clear Lake passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.

A celebration of Gary's life will be held at a later date.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, IA 50428. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com

