Gary L. West
Gary L. West

Gary L. West

MASON CITY-Gary L. West, 75, of Mason City passed away March 4, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Arrangements are pending with Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

