Gary L. Tidemanson
Gary L. Tidemanson

Gary L. Tidemanson

Gary L. Tidemanson

Gary Lee Tidemanson, 77, passed away Monday, August 3rd, peacefully in his sleep at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage, Iowa. Funeral service will be on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Cindy Krause officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Mitchell. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Tidemanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

