Gary L. Tidemanson
Gary Lee Tidemanson, 77, passed away Monday, August 3rd, peacefully in his sleep at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage, Iowa. Funeral service will be on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Cindy Krause officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Mitchell. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Tidemanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.