Gary L. French
OSAGE - Gary L. French, age 60, of Osage, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Faith Home in Osage.
You have free articles remaining.
Cremation has taken place.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage, with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Inurnment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery at a later date.
Following the services there will be a time to greet the family for fellowship and lunch in the parish hall.
www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, (641)732-3706.
To plant a tree in memory of Gary French as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.