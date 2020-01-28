Gary L. French
OSAGE - Gary L. French, age 60, of Osage, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Faith Home in Osage.

Cremation has taken place.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage, with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Inurnment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery at a later date.

Following the services there will be a time to greet the family for fellowship and lunch in the parish hall.

