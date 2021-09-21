Gary L. Bauer
CLEAR LAKE-Gary L. Bauer, 69, of Clear Lake passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
A Celebration of his life will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428 with Rev. Eric Weaver of First Baptist Church, Forest City and Heath Bauer co- officiating.
Visitation and public viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the funeral chapel.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com
