Gary Keith Farman

Gary Keith Farman

Gary Keith Farman, 68, of Thornton, IA, passed away, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the VFW Post 4868, 219 Main Ave, Clear Lake, IA.

Family kindly requests no flowers to be sent and to consider donating to Clear Lake Kiwanis in Gary's name in a fund at the Clear Lake Bank and Trust.

Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave N Clear Lake 641-357-2193 ColonialChapels.com

