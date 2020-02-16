Gary J. Frerichs
0 comments

Gary J. Frerichs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CLEAR LAKE - Gary J. Frerichs, 86, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, Feb. 15, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. Arrangements are pending with Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Frerichs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News