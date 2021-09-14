BELMOND-Gary D. Skiye, 79, of Belmond, IA, died, Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond, IA. Public funeral services will be at 11 AM, Thursday at the Belmond United Methodist Church. Burial with full military honors will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public visitation will be on Wednesday at the Belmond United Methodist Church from 5-7 PM and continues one hour prior to the services at church Thursday. Andrews Funeral Home in Belmond is handling arrangements. 641-444-4474