 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gary D. Schisel
0 comments

Gary D. Schisel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gary D. Schisel

Gary D. Schisel

GARNER–Gary D. Schisel, 80, of Garner passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond, surrounded by his family.

Due to COVID-19, a graveside memorial service open to the community will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner. Pastor Tedi Anne Hassapopoulos will be officiating. The family requests that masks be worn at the service. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page.

There will be no visitation. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Garner Fire Department. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Q&A with CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft about covid

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News