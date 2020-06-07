Gary D. Holt
MASON CITY -- Gary Donovan Holt, 75, of Mason City, died Monday, June 1, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, Iowa with his wife of fifty years, Cathy, and their oldest son, Cary, by his side. Per Gary's wishes, his body was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

