Gary Alan Barth
HAMPTON-Gary Alan Barth, 67, passed away peacefully, March 23, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community of cancer. Born October 22, 1953 in Decorah, he was raised by loving parents, Harold E. and Helen G. (Thorson) Barth in Waterloo, IA.
There will be a Celebration of Life service to be held in the Chapel at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 am. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. A private service for family will be held at the Iowan Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared online at: The Gary A. Barth group on Facebook or iowacremation.com.
Memorials may be given to the family for distribution to one of the following: Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, or Cedar Valley Hospice, or Wounded Warriors Project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.