Gary A. Taylor
LELAND-Gary A. Taylor, age 61 of Leland, IA passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, IA.A gathering of family and friends will take place from 5 – 7 PM on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. Forest City, IA 50436. A private family inurnment will happen at a later date.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685

