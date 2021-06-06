Galen Lee Koehn, 72, died June 4, 2021 at Stacyville Community Nursing Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Church of God in Christ Mennonite Heartland Congregation, McIntire with Pastor Randall Esau officiating. Visitation and Memories will be held Sunday evening from 4:00 to 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. at Church of God in Christ Mennonite Heartland Congregation. Burial will take place at Wayne Township Cemetery, McIntire.