 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galen Lee Koehn
0 comments

Galen Lee Koehn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Galen Lee Koehn

Galen Lee Koehn, 72, died June 4, 2021 at Stacyville Community Nursing Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Church of God in Christ Mennonite Heartland Congregation, McIntire with Pastor Randall Esau officiating. Visitation and Memories will be held Sunday evening from 4:00 to 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. at Church of God in Christ Mennonite Heartland Congregation. Burial will take place at Wayne Township Cemetery, McIntire.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News