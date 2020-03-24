Galen A. Borchardt
Galen A. Borchardt, 90, of Forest City, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa.
Upon his wishes he was cremated and Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com.
