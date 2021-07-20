 Skip to main content
Gale Wegman
Gale Wegman

Gale Wegman

BELMOND-Gale Wegman, 71, of Belmond, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Denison Care Center in Denison, Iowa.

Funeral services for Gale Wegman will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 23, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 400 South 13th Street in Fort Dodge, Iowa with Pastor Jon Jahnke officiating. Burial will take place at Colfax Cemetery south of Vincent

Visitation for Gale Wegman will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Friday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

