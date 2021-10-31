Gail Lavina Schafer
GREENE-Funeral Services for Gail Schafer, 87, of Greene will be Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene with Pastor Daniel Flucke officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Greene.
Visitation will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on November 6, 2021 at St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Gail passed away on October 24, 2021, at her daughter's home in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family at P.O. Box 219 Greene, Iowa 50636.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene, Iowa. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com
