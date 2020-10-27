 Skip to main content
Gail L. Gordon
Northwood – Gail L. Gordon, 86, of Kensett, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Kensett Cemetery, Kensett with Rev. Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating.

Schroeder Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

