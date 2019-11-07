{{featured_button_text}}

MANLY --- Fredrick W. “Wayne” Cordle, 87, of Manly, died Monday (November 4, 2019) at Manly Specialty Care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30am Friday (November 8, 2019) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 410 N. Broadway, Manly with Reverend Neil Manternach officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Thursday (November 7, 2019) at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring Street, Manly with a Scriptural Wake service at 6:30pm.

Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring Street, Manly, IA. ColonialChapels.Com (641)423-2372

