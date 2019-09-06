Fredrick R. Whorley
MASON CITY - Fredrick R. Whorley, 73, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 PM Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the St. John's Episcopal Church, 120 1st St. NE, with the Rev. Stephen Benitz officiating. A gathering and time of sharing for family and friends will follow the memorial service Sunday in the church parish hall. Inurnment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery on Monday. Memorials may be directed to the St. John's Episcopal Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924
