Fredonna Tiffany
MESERVEY-Fredonna Tiffany, 91, of Jewell, formerly of Meservey, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames.

Graveside Services for Fredonna Tiffany will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Meservey Cemetery.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

