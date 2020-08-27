Frederick “Jack” Hampton
Frederick “Jack” Hampton, 89, of Fort Dodge, IA, left this earth on Monday, August 24, 2020, from Unity Point – Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Historic Bruce Funeral Home, 923 1st Avenue South, with Msgr. Kevin McCoy of Holy Trinity Parish officiating. Interment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery with a Masonic Service by Ashler Lodge 111. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be followed by attendees. Face masks are recommended. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brucesfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.