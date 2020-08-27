Frederick “Jack” Hampton, 89, of Fort Dodge, IA, left this earth on Monday, August 24, 2020, from Unity Point – Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Historic Bruce Funeral Home, 923 1st Avenue South, with Msgr. Kevin McCoy of Holy Trinity Parish officiating. Interment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery with a Masonic Service by Ashler Lodge 111. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be followed by attendees. Face masks are recommended. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brucesfuneralhome.com.