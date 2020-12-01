Freda V. Hedrick
Freda Vivian Hedrick, 90, of Mason City, IA died on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Mercy One Hospice of North Iowa.
A public visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA. Due to the limitation of 15 people for indoor gatherings, the family will not be present for visitation and masks are required. A private family service will be held with Pastor Linda Prestholt officiating and burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.